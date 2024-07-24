Not a single one of the MLB faithful would have expected the game between the Boston Red Sox and Colorado Rockies to make headlines. It was just a normal weekday game that most people got to watch after a long day at work. However, Cal Quantrill and Reese McGuire changed all of that after a little bit of trash talk. Both benches cleared which meant a really huge headache was in store for both Alex Cora and Bud Black.

It was the fourth inning and the Red Sox were down by as much as six runs against the Rockies. Cal Quantrill pumped his fists up in the air in dismay after his pitch ended up in an absolute laser of a flyout. It is also worth noting that this play was the last before they started the fifth inning. Then, tempers flared up inside Reese McGuire's head. The Red Sox player spoke in a heavy tone against the Rockies pitcher. Immediately, the two started walking towards each other and were very near to squaring off in the field.

A lot of speculations and lip readers posit that the Rockies pitcher said something about the Red Sox catcher's incident in a parking lot. Obviously, this would open up wounds regarding McGuire's case for indecent exposure. The Red Sox catcher had been arrested in 2020 for the case but then just had to pay a fine after not contesting the verdict. Needless to say, this rubbed Alex Cora's mentee the wrong way which led to the shouting match. Thankfully, it did not evolve into a total riot between the Red Sox and the Rockies. The situation was de-escalated and the game went on as normal in the fifth inning.

How did the Red Sox vs. Rockies clash end?

Well, the Red Sox could not quite celebrate Cora's new contract extension properly after this game. They lost with a heartbreaking 20-7 scoreline at Coors Field. This means that they have now lost six out of their last 10 games and continue their descent in the AL East standings.

As of the moment, they are third behind the division-leading Baltimore Orioles and the 60-win New York Yankees. The Red Sox clearly need to put more weight on the gas if they are hoping to make a run for the postseason. Moreover, the Tampa Bay Rays are now just three games below them and have won six out of their last 10. All of this could mean that the Red Sox could further go down the standings if they do not have any rotational changes or shakeups before the MLB Trade Deadline ends.

The Rockies, on the other hand, do not have any hope of hoisting a World Series trophy by the end of this season. This is just the 38th win of their campaign and they have split their last 10 matchups. Hopefully, new stars can arise from this system and get them back to their contending ways. This dominant win against the Red Sox is clearly a step in the right direction.