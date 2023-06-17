The Boston Red Sox destroyed the New York Yankees 15-5 on Friday night, but it wasn't all positive for them in this win. The team endured a scary moment in the fifth inning when their starting pitcher, Tanner Houck, was hit in the face with a comebacker, and was immediately forced to leave the game.

Houck was clearly bleeding as he left the game, and as is the case anytime a pitcher gets hit in the face with a comebacker, you immediately fear the worst. While Houck is obviously going to be in pain for quite some time due to this injury, manager Alex Cora offered a fairly positive update on his status after the game.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“He was conscious the whole time, so that's good. He's got a cut, he's in the hospital right now getting further tests. Obviously, we'll know more at the end of the night. But he got lucky. He knew where he was right away and he kept saying he was fine.” – Alex Cora, ESPN

It's good to see that Houck held up well as a result of getting hit in the face with a blistering line drive, but it remains to be seen what his injury status moving forward will look like. Houck seems to be doing well in the immediate aftermath of his scary injury, but he could be forced to take a trip to the injured list to recover. As a result, Houck's status bears watching, as we will get more clarity on his health in the near future.