Losing is one thing. Getting blown out is another. Then, there's getting blown out by the Boston Red Sox. That's truly every New York Yankees fan's worst nightmare. Well, that was unfortunately the reality on Friday evening at Fenway Park in the first of a three-game set against their bitter rivals, dropping the opener 15-5.

The Bronx Bombers' arms were absolutely torched as Domingo German lasted just two innings after giving up seven earned runs. The bullpen didn't fare much better, either. As you can imagine, the Yankees faithful weren't happy with the outcome.

Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:

Why is this surprising?

German’s prior two starts were horrible. #Yankees OBP and BA are at the bottom of the league.

Bader off IL but not at Fenway.

Judge out until after the ASG.

Rodon until July.

This team is a shadow of itself.

15-5. No surprise.#Yankees #YankeesTwitter — Sneakers & Speakers (@sneaker2speaker) June 17, 2023

You’re an embarrassment to baseball — DET➡️BX (@AaronDontJudge) June 17, 2023

WTF? Yankees Lose? ⚾️

NYY 5

BOS 15

🤬 — Dudley Karlson (@Dudmanone) June 17, 2023

Terrible loss — Randy Ragsdale (@SashaMania36) June 17, 2023

Big yikes. To brighten things up, it's just one game. However, New York has won just three of nine games since reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge went on the IL with a toe injury and they've struggled immensely to score runs, scoring over five just once since he was put on the shelf.

The Yankees really need the rest of this lineup to step up and produce at the plate because as good as Judge is, they simply can't rely on just him. Aaron Boone's squad did bang out 10 hits Friday but stranded six runners. In a nutshell, the Bronx Bombers couldn't capitalize on their opportunities.

With the loss, the Yankees now sit at 39-31 on the year, which is third in the ultra-competitive American League East. Although there is a ton of time left in the campaign, it does feel like their best chance at making the playoff will be through the Wild Card. We'll see, though.

Game 2 of the series is scheduled for 7:15 PM ET on Saturday with Clarke Schmidt on the bump.