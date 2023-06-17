The Boston Red Sox are currently putting a good old-fashioned beatdown on the New York Yankees with a 14-5 lead at the time of writing. But, there was a very scary scene in the top of the fifth inning. Starter Tanner Houck took a liner off the head from Kyle Higashioka on a 1-2 count, instantly hitting the ground in pain.

Via Boston Sports Gordo:

This didn’t look good at all. Hoping for the best for Tanner Houck 🙏🙏

Thankfully, Houck actually walked off the mound on his own but as you can see in the video above, there was blood spewing from his face. Ouch.

Houck pitched very well against the Yankees, tossing four innings and allowing just one run on four hits while striking out two. He also faced them last Saturday but ultimately took the loss after giving up a pair of homers.

Per Alex Speier of the Boston Globe, Houck has a facial contusion. It's unknown at this point if he'll miss any time.

On the year, Tanner Houck owns a 5.05 ERA in 13 starts. The 26-year-old has struck out 64 in 67.2 innings of work while walking 23.

Joe Jacques ended up coming in to relieve Houck but gave up three runs (one earned) in two frames. Veteran Corey Kluber then entered and has thrown two innings of one-run baseball for the Red Sox.

The Red Sox absolutely terrorized New York's arms in this contest, tagging Domingo German for seven earned runs within two innings. Justin Turner went deep twice on his own and as a lineup, they've smacked eight doubles. The definition of a slugfest in Beantown.

Stay tuned for more updates on Houck's status.