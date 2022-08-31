Alex Cora’s surprisingly honest take on Red Sox future

Boston Red Sox CEO Sam Kennedy recently made it clear that the organization intends to stand by Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom and manager Alex Cora despite the team’s underwhelming season. This may have surprised people around the league. However, it apparently surprised Alex Cora as well. The Red Sox manager told Audacy’s WEEI 93.7 (Boston) that he was surprised by Kennedy’s vote of confidence, via Merloni, Fauria, & Mego.

“I was surprised, but you never know in this business,” Cora said. “We have a good relationship and we’re working. We struggled this year, but it’s been good the last few years as far as communication and the things we want to do…I think there’s six vacancies, six managers got fired so far this season.”

Alex Cora then addressed rumors in the media about potentially being fired.

“I understand how the media works, sometimes people write stories, [and] that’s about it. I wouldn’t take it personal…This is not acceptable. It’s been a bad brand of baseball. We have to turn this around and work hard in September. We’re realistic where we’re at and we just have to improve.”

The Boston media can be brutal as well. Cora has certainly heard his name linked to the hot seat on various occasions. But he’s found success as the Red Sox manager in recent years.

Alex Cora will try to lead the Red Sox to a strong finish this season and hopes to turn things around in 2023. If the team struggles again next year, his future with the team will certainly be in doubt.