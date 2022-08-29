Red Sox reveal plans for Chaim Bloom, Alex Cora amid abysmal 2022 season

The Boston Red Sox are in the midst of an abysmal 2022 season. They currently place last in the American League East division. Management has come under fire due to a string of questionable decisions over the past few years. The Mookie Betts trade brought enough questions of its own. But their confusing 2022 MLB trade deadline drew criticism from around MLB. The Red Sox added Tommy Pham and Eric Hosmer, but traded Christian Vasquez. Additionally, they opted to not trade Xander Bogaerts and JD Martinez.

So it is unclear whether they were attempting to buy or sell.

This had led many to wonder whether Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom or even manager Alex Cora may be on the hot season. Red Sox CEO Sam Kennedy spoke candidly on the future of the team, per The Athletic.

“I am very comfortable saying there is a strong belief in the direction of the franchise from our ownership group,” he said.

He also made it clear that Boston is not planning on firing either Chaim Bloom or Alex Cora despite the Red Sox’ underwhelming performance.

The interesting part of what he said is that he feels confident in the direction of the franchise. But as discussed earlier, it is difficult to tell exactly what direction that is. Boston is a big market team so they could be preparing to spend money in free agency this offseason.

Regardless of what the future holds, Alex Cora and Chaim Bloom’s jobs appear to be safe for the time being.