By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

Published November 9, 2022



The Boston Red Sox are in a bit of a transition period, as they watch the core of the 2018 World Series winning club slowly depart. JD Martinez looks to be on his way out after a successful stint in Boston, while Xander Bogaerts, one of the best all-around shortstops in the league, will surely attract a plethora of suitors in free agency, which could make him a legitimate flight risk. Meanwhile, third baseman Rafael Devers is approaching free agency himself, as he’s entering his last year of team control in 2023.

However, Red Sox executive Chaim Bloom knows that talents such as Bogaerts and Devers are extremely difficult to replace, as infielders who post 6.1 and 4.9 WAR, respectively, as the two have done during the 2022 season, don’t grow on trees. Thus, Bloom and the Red Sox are pulling out all the stops just to make sure the two fixtures of their infield remain in Boston for the foreseeable future.

With Xander Bogaerts’ free agency being the most pressing issue for the Red Sox at the moment, Bloom said that their actions are backing up all the talk that they’re prioritizing the 30-year old shortstop in free agency while making sure not to neglect Rafael Devers’ contract situation.

“When I told you guys the day after the season ended that [Bogaerts] was our top priority and our immediate priority… our actions have reflected that,” Bloom said, per Chris Cotillo of Mass Live. “With [Devers], you know what I’ve said that he’s someone we want to have here for a very long time. Obviously, the timing is different with him. But I believe we are backing that up with our actions as well.”

With this development, it seems as if the Red Sox have increased their offers to the two as the parties involved look to come to a viable agreement.

“It’s a little hard to follow but this is Bloom strongly implying they have upped offers to Bogaerts and Devers. Exacts unknown, obviously,” Cotillo wrote.

It remains to be seen whether Rafael Devers gets the $300 million contract he’s been pushing for from the Red Sox, although it’s not unreasonable for him to be offered that sum of money if he enters free agency. Meanwhile, Xander Bogaerts will definitely want to cash in on an elite contract year. At the end of the day, the Red Sox cannot afford to lose both, and from Chaim Bloom’s words, it seems as if they’re likely to retain at least one of them.