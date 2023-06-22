The Boston Red Sox are hanging around in the American League wild card race, but in order for them to stay alive throughout the second half of the 2023 MLB season, their pitching is going to have to continue to deliver for them. The problem is that the Red Sox cannot seem to get healthy, and were forced into several interesting roster decisions ahead of their series finale with the Minnesota Twins.

After Boston's early morning roster shuffling, the team ended up pulling off a trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers for more pitching. The Red Sox picked up Tayler Scott, who had been designated for assignment by the Dodgers, in exchange for cash considerations, as Boston continues to try to piece together their pitching staff.

Via Red Sox:

“The Red Sox today acquired RHP Tayler Scott from the Los Angeles Dodgers, in exchange for cash considerations. To make room for Scott on the 40-man roster, the club transferred RHP John Schreiber to the 60-Day Injured List.”

Scott has struggled to find a home in the majors, as the Dodgers were his fourth team in just his third year in the majors. On the season, Scott has a 9.00 ERA, over six appearances, racking up eight strikeouts and a 1.67 WHIP. These aren't great numbers, but right now, the Sox just need guys who can come in and eat some innings for them.

Scott has some versatility in regards to which role he gets used in, as he was used as a starter earlier in his career, while also being a traditional middle-innings bullpen guy. It probably isn't an ideal situation for Boston, but Scott is going to have a solid opportunity to carve out a role in the Red Sox bullpen as they deal with a handful of injuries.