Red Sox make major decisions on Trevor Story, Jarren Duran

The Boston Red Sox are expected to activate infielder Trevor Story from the injured list on Saturday, per BoSox Injection. Additionally, the Red Sox optioned outfielder Jarren Duran to Triple-A Worcester, per NBC Sports EDGE Baseball. Story has been out since mid-July due to a wrist hairline fracture. Meanwhile, Durant was a top prospect for Boston but has struggled to get things going at the big league level.

Trevor Story was signed during the offseason by the Red Sox. The former Rockies shortstop has taken over duties as Boston’s second baseman. But Story has struggled at the plate this season. The infielder is hitting just over .220. He has clubbed 15 home runs and stolen 10 bases. If Story can find just a bit more consistency with the bat, he will be fine moving forward. However, there could be some rust upon his return after missing more than a month.

Jarren Duran was an exciting prospect in the Red Sox’ farm system last year. He ended up being promoted in 2021 and showed signs of potential. But in 2022, he has labored at the plate. Duran slashed .220/.283/.365 this season prior to his demotion. He did steal 7 bases, but that was arguably his main contribution on offense. The Red Sox still believe he can develop into a quality MLB player. But for now, they will give him time to get back on track in the minor leagues.

Boston has endured a difficult season overall. But adding Trevor Story should inject some life back into this ball club.