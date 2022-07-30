Red Sox’ Trevor Story gets brutal injury update

The Boston Red Sox difficult 2022 season just keeps getting worse. Star offseason acquisition Trevor Story reportedly has a small hairline fracture near his wrist, per Red Sox beat writer Chris Cotillo. Story will not swing a bat for the next 1-2 weeks and will be reevaluated then. This is difficult news for Boston without question.

They have already dealt with a mixture of injuries and underperformance. Chris Sale returned from an injury only to get re-injured. Nathan Eovaldi and the rest of the pitching staff have missed time with various ailments. The only form of consistency has stemmed from the Red Sox’ left side of the infield. Shortstop Xander Bogaerts and third baseman Rafael Devers have been impressive this season. JD Martinez could be lumped into that group as well.

But the rest of the roster has labored in more ways than one.

Trevor Story wasn’t exactly tearing the cover off of the baseball. But he’s still an important part of the Red Sox lineup. Story owns an underwhelming .221/.289/.423 slash line on the season. The Red Sox second baseman does have 15 home runs, 58 RBIs, and 10 stolen bases.

There has been plenty of speculation about the Red Sox trade deadline plans. But this injury could be what officially pushes them to sell. Their roster is beaten down and the odds of them making a playoff run are slim. However, Boston is unlikely to trade Bogaerts or Devers.

Their three most likely trade candidates are JD Martinez, Nathan Eovaldi, and Christian Vasquez.

As for Trevor Story, he will try to return as soon as possible.