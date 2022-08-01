Red Sox’s roster move hints at Christian Vazquez trade

The Boston Red Sox could very well be sellers at the MLB trade deadline, with a recent move hinting they could trade veteran catcher Christian Vazquez by Tuesday.

As Chris Cotillo of Mass Live reported, the Red Sox are having catching prospect Ronaldo Hernandez to travel with them to Houston on the taxi squad. That means he’ll be available to play for the team should a trade go down.

Red Sox have had an extra catcher around on the taxi squad (with team but not active) for much of the year. Roldani Baldwin is frequently with club. But this development with Hernandez, who has been tearing it up at AAA, is notable considering Vázquez rumors. https://t.co/T3LMbTH0r0 — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) July 31, 2022

Considering that the Red Sox have been reported to be listening to trade offers for their veterans, including Christian Vazquez, JD Martinez and Nathan Eovaldi, it’s highly likely that something will happen by the deadline one way or another. All three are set to hit unrestricted free agency this offseason, so it’s not a surprise why Boston wants to move them instead of possibly losing them without return.

The New York Mets have been rumored to be interested in Vazquez, while the Los Angeles Dodgers have their eyes on Martinez along with the Mets as well.

It remains to be seen what moves the Red Sox will make with Tuesday’s deadline nearing, but at least we know what they don’t plan to do. As reported earlier, they promised not to trade Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers despite theories and mock trades saying that it makes sense to move them now.

The Red Sox are bottom of the AL East, and it doesn’t look like they have any chance of making the playoffs this 2022. With that said, it’s definitely better for them to accumulate some assets in return in hopes of better setting up for the future.