The Boston Red Sox have added a bit more power to their lineup, agreeing to a deal with outfielder Adam Duvall. With Duvall recently winning a World Series, Boston will hope the outfielder can bring his championship pedigree to the Red Sox.

Duvall signed a one-year, $7 million contract with the Red Sox, per Craig Mish of SportsGrid. Mish added that the deal can reach $10 million through incentives.

Last year, Duvall’s season ended prematurely after he suffered a wrist injury. However, the year prior, Duvall mashed an impressive 38 home runs. The Red Sox were in desperate need of a power bat.

Boston has already seen Xander Bogaerts and J.D. Martinez leave via free agency. Last season, they combined for 31 home runs. The Red Sox as a whole hit just 155 home runs last season, ranking 20th in the MLB. Take out Bogaerts and Martinez and the Sox dip to 124, which would’ve ranked second worst in the league, only above the Detroit Tigers.

Adam Duvall has been in the MLB since 2014, appearing in 830 games. He is a career .230 hitter with 163 home runs and 478 RBI. While Duvall has struggled a bit in the strikeout department – 101 in 2022 – the Red Sox will hope that his power will overshadow any additional problems at the plate.

Duvall was a member of the Atlanta Braves during the World Series run in 2021. He hit two home runs in six games as Atlanta took home the championship.

The Red Sox have seen a lot of turnover heading into the 2023 season. Their lineup will look much different from a year prior. Boston is hopeful that Duvall will add a spark and boost the Red Sox’ overall home run numbers as they look to make a run to the postseason.