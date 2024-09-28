As the Boston Red Sox play the Tampa Bay Rays to wrap up the regular season, the concern remains of the status of star Rob Refsnyder who hinted earlier in the season that he would retire as he's 33-years old. With the Red Sox missing the postseason and as time has passed, it seems more and more likely that Refsnyder will be with the ball club as he spoke about his gratitude of being with Boston according to Mass Live.

“I’ve been talking to Bres [Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow] a little bit,” Refsnyder said. “I don’t know when exactly that decision needs to be made, I love it here, I love Boston. If they pick up the option I’d love to be back and hopefully see everyone in spring training. If they don’t pick it up, then I’d gauge where the interest is and go from there. But I love it here, even the way the fans supported us when we were playing like (expletive). I think it’s the best fan base and I feel very fortunate to be part of this organization.

“Bres is great at his job and I’m sure he’s weighing all the options,” Refsnyder continued. “The pros and cons of everything. Bres is a true professional, but hopefully once the season is over, we’ll have some more answers.”

Last season, Breslow was solid as he hit a .283 batting average with 11 home runs and 40 RBIs.

Red Sox's Rob Refsnyder on how he feels heading into 10th season

There was a point in early September where Red Sox manager Alex Cora moved Refsnyder to first in the batting order to be more productive as the star speaks about going into next season.

“I’ll be 34 in spring training. I could see myself playing for a couple more years honestly, if the situation is right,” Refsnyder said. “Especially if I’m here. You saw the core this year. It’s a pretty good core. I’m sure Bres is motivated and the front office is motivated. We as the players need to play better.”

The nine-year veteran in Refsnyder has been with the Red Sox for three seasons where in each one, the team has missed out on the postseason. If back with the team, there is no doubt that he's hoping for big milestones like competing in the playoffs.

“I signed here after the ‘21 season because I wanted to be part of postseason baseball,” Refsnyder said. “To be able to go through some tough years, see a core form, get to know these guys… hopefully, next year we’re competing for a division and the postseason. I feel like that would be an amazing feeling and it would mean a lot more than just jumping on something. To be able to go through those down years and hopefully be on the up and make a postseason run, that would mean a lot.”

At any rate, Boston was 80-80 heading into the penultimate game of the season as they close the regular season against the Rays on Sunday afternoon.