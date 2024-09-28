ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back with another MLB betting prediction and pick for Saturday's slate of action as the Regular Season draws to a close. Divisional rivals in the American League East will square off as the Tampa Bay Rays will take on the Boston Red Sox. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Rays-Red Sox prediction and pick.

Rays-Red Sox Projected Starters

Shane Baz (RHP) vs. Kutter Crawford (RHP)

Shane Baz (3-3) with a 3.07 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 62 K, 73.1 IP

Last Start: 9/22 vs. TOR (W) – 6.0 IP, 1 ER, 6 K

2024 Road Splits: (1-2) with a 2.84 ERA, .225 OBA, 27 K, 38.0 IP

Kutter Crawford (9-15) with a 4.17 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 169 K, 179.1 IP

Last Start: 9/22 vs. MIN (W) – 7.2 IP, 3 ER, 7 K

2024 Home Splits: (5-8) with a 4.08 ERA, .228 OBA, 88 K, 96.0 IP

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rays-Red Sox Odds

Tampa Bay Rays: -1.5 (+180)

Moneyline: +102

Boston Red Sox: +1.5 (-220)

Moneyline: -120

Over: 7.5 (-115)

Under: 7.5 (-105)

How to Watch Rays vs. Red Sox

Time: 4:10 p.m. ET/ 1:10 p.m. PT

TV: Bally Sports Sun, New England Sports Network, MLB.TV

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Rays Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Tampa Bay Rays will head into this series already eliminated from Postseason contention as they came up short in one of baseball's toughest divisions. After winning four straight games and sweeping the Toronto Blue Jays, their chances were squandered by a three-game sweep at the hands of the Detroit Tigers. The Rays will face Boston to close their season and they just recently took a 2-1 series win over their rivals. The season series is tied at 5-5, so the Rays will have a chance to earn bragging rights although it won't mean much in the grand scheme of things.

The Rays will send Shane Baz to the mound for his fourteenth and final start of the season. Last time out, he managed six strikeouts through six innings while only allowing one run in a win against the Blue Jays. He's allowed two or fewer runs in his last six consecutive starts and he's clocking meaningful work without added pressure as the season comes to a close. He's been very active with his breaking pitches and movement on the plate, so expect him to get creative in this one as he tries for another respectable strikeout total.

Why The Red Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Boston Red Sox have also been knocked out of Postseason contention, but they have a chance to finish ahead of the Rays in the Division if they can win just one game during this series. They've gone 2-2 against Tampa Bay in their last four meetings, but the Red Sox have been cruising with four wins in their last five games. While this last series doesn't mean much, it gives the Red Sox something to build off for next season and would give them the series edge over the Rays. Trevor Story and Tanner Houck have been playing well to end the season and it's lifted this lineup collectively as a result.

The Red Sox will send Kutter Crawford to the mound for his thirty-second start of the season. He's disappointed to have posted a 9-15 record up to this point, although his ERA is slightly better on the road than his overall mark. He notched a win in his most recent start turning in seven strikeouts through just as many innings. Prior to that, however, he rode a six-game losing streak and hasn't seen his best performances through the second half of the season. Expect this to be an important game in building his confidence for the upcoming offseason.

Final Rays-Red Sox Prediction & Pick

The Red Sox and Rays will close their season against each other and conclude their season rivalry. With the series tied 5-5, this game will be about bragging rights more than anything as the Red Sox have a chance to finish ahead of the Rays in the divisional standings. Either way, the season meetings between these two squads have been back-and-forth in nature and we should see a fun end to the season here.

We have to give the slight pitching advantage to Shane Baz of the Rays as he's had more success recently getting his team off to a good start. Kutter Crawford has been much more volatile and unless his team can provide him run support, he won't be able to afford putting runners on base too often.

For our final prediction, we'll have to roll with the Tampa Bay Rays to find the win here. We really like what we've seen out of Shane Baz during the last month of the season, so expect him to continue rolling here as the Rays get out to an early lead and steal this one on the road.

Final Rays-Red Sox Prediction & Pick: Tampa Bay Rays ML (+102)