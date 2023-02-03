The Boston Red Sox are several days away from pitchers and catchers reporting to spring training. Once that happens, young pitcher Brayan Bello will attempt to win a spot in the team’s starting rotation. He is working on a new pitch in order to help him reach his goal.

Boston Red Sox pitcher Brayan Bello is looking to work this pitch more into his repertoire for the upcoming season. https://t.co/GZ2SK9y5Oi — NESN (@NESN) February 2, 2023

Bello is attempting to develop an effective curveball, with the belief that this pitch will make him more effective and will help him earn and keep a place in Boston’s starting rotation. The 23-year-old got a taste of life in the big leagues last year, but he struggled in his effort to become an effective pitcher.

Bello compiled a 2-8 record with a 4.71 ERA in 11 starts with the Red Sox last year. He is primarily a fastball pitcher who also features a changeup. He has not used a curveball with any kind of frequency to this point, and adding the breaking ball to his repertoire could make him a more difficult pitcher for hitters to figure out.

“The curveball is what I’ve been working on,” Bello said through a translator. “It’s a newer addition. Looking forward to using it.”

Brayan Bello has been working with former Red Sox great and Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez in an effort to become a more effective pitcher at the big-league level. Bello explained that most of his work with Martinez has been to develop his high fastball as well as his slider.

Thee Red Sox finished in last place in the American League East in 2022, and if they have any hope of improving on that status in 2023, it will most likely be up to the pitching staff to key the improvement.