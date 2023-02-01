It looks like Justin Turner is going to fit in just fine with the Boston Red Sox. The ex-Los Angeles Dodger posted a photograph to his Instagram on Wednesday of him wearing a shirt with former Red Sox shortstop Nomar Garciaparra on it.

That should endear the Red Sox free agency acquisition to the city of Boston just fine.

Garciaparra played nine seasons as an All-Star shortstop for the Red Sox; he’s one of only 13 players in Major League history to hit two grand slams during a single game, and the only player to achieve the feat at his home stadium.

Garciaparra hitting two grand salamis at Fenway Park in the same contest has earned him a spot in Boston Red Sox lore.

The six-time All-Star was the AL Rookie of the Year, and also won the AL Silver Slugger award as the league’s best shortstop in 1997. He is a lifetime .313 hitter, and had the highest single-season batting average by a right-handed batter in the post-war era; he batted .372 in 2000.

Topping all of that off, Nomar Garciaparra won the AL Batting Title in 1999 and 2000, the first right-handed batter to achieve the feat in consecutive seasons since Joe DiMaggio.

Justin Turner signed with the Red Sox as a free agent earlier in January, on a one-year deal that includes a player option for 2024. The 38-year-old split time between third base and designated hitter last season, but could get a majority of his at-bats at DH with Rafael Devers at the hot corner.

It’s a much-needed right-handed addition after the Sox lost Xander Bogaerts to the San Diego Padres and J.D. Martinez to the Los Angeles Dodgers in free agency.

Over his final 102 games beginning May 10, Turner slashed .306/.380/.488 with 12 homers, 32 doubles and 68 RBIs, per MLB.com.