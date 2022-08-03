The Boston Red Sox turned many heads ahead of Tuesday’s MLB trade deadline, but shortstop Xander Bogaerts did not sound impressed at all by the moves pulled by the club’s front office that’s headed by general manager Chaim Bloom.

Bogaerts sounded particularly critical of the trade that sent long-time Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros and the transaction that had southpaw reliever Jake Diekman going to the National League’s Chicago White Sox, per Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe.

“The one for Vázqy, I mean, if you ask me, yeah. No one saw that coming. You obviously saw a lot of stuff coming out, but it doesn’t kick in until it really happens. And, obviously, Diekman going to the White Sox, so that was two pieces going out and nothing coming in. So the first move was going out, then coming in.”

Bloom seemingly has heard of Bogaerts’ unhappiness over those Red Sox’s decisions and the quality of assets that the team got in return, but says he is very much open to speaking with the shortstop about it, per Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com.

“I saw some of the things that he said. Even independent of that, he’s the first guy I want to talk to, really, in this clubhouse,” Bloom said. “He was going through his pregame routine that I didn’t want to disrupt so we talked very briefly. But we’ll talk.”

Perhaps adding to the frustration in the Red Sox’s clubhouse is the fact that the team is currently at the bottom of the American League East division, though they somehow still have a good shot of making the postseason via the wild-card route.