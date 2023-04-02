A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Chris Sale’s first start of the 2023 MLB season was a forgettable one, to say the least. The Boston Red Sox pitcher toed the rubber Saturday night and got immediately ripped by the Baltimore Orioles. If it weren’t for the Red Sox’s robust run support, Sale would have walked away with a loss.

Nevertheless, Chris Sale is kicking himself in the head for the performance he showed up with on the mound.

“I left them completely out to dry tonight,” Sale said after the Red Sox pulled off a 9-8 victory at Fenway Park, per Alex Speier of the Boston Globe. “About as embarrassed as I’ve ever been … I was out there throwing batting practice. … Obviously I’ve got a lot of work to do.”

Chris Sale lasted just a total of three innings against the Orioles, as he ended his stint on the mound after allowing seven earned runs on seven hits with six strikeouts. HE looked shaky right away, as the Orioles took him deep twice in the first inning.

Sale’s best days might already be behind him, but that doesn’t mean he can no longer churn out vintage performances on the mound. While his 2023 debut appears to have hurt his confidence, he can put up a much stronger performance in his next start,

Fortunately for Chris Sale, the Red Sox’s offense remained hot, as the team escaped with a 9-8 victory against Baltimore. Adam Duvall and the Red Sox battled back from a 7-1 deficit in the third inning and ended the contest on a walk-off home run from Duvall.