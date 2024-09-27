In a surprising turn of events, Boston Red Sox closer Kenley Jansen has left the team just as the 2024 MLB season is wrapping up. The move, confirmed by manager Alex Cora, has sparked discussions around the future of the veteran pitcher with the team.

“He went home,” Cora disclosed in a press conference at Fenway. “I talked to him this week. As soon as it was over two days ago he wasn’t going to pitch. There’s other stuff we talk about. There’s other stuff that is going on with him. So yeah, he went home.”

This development followed the Red Sox's elimination from postseason contention, underscoring a disappointing season for the team. Jansen's departure was visually confirmed by Rob Bradford via X, formerly Twitter, stating, “Kenley Jansen’s nameplate is gone from his locker.” This could signal a possible abrupt end to his tenure with the team.

The Red Sox miss the playoffs for the third consecutive season

Jansen's final appearance for the Sox came last Sunday when he pitched the ninth inning in the first game of a doubleheader against the Minnesota Twins. He was notably absent from Fenway by the conclusion of the doubleheader, and Cora later confirmed that the pitcher would be shut down for the remainder of the season.

The 36-year-old reliever, who is set to become a free agent this offseason, had a notable year despite the team's struggles. Jansen finished the 2024 season with a 3.29 ERA over 54 ⅔ innings, successfully converting 27 of his 31 save opportunities. Over his two-season stint with the Red Sox, he maintained a 3.44 ERA across 105 appearances, further etching his name as a Hall of Fame closer.

The timing of Jansen's departure and the non-specific references to “other stuff” by Cora suggest there may be more behind this decision than just the end of the season's commitments. This situation places Jansen’s future in baseball, particularly with the Red Sox, in a realm of uncertainty, especially considering his free agency status.

The clubs playoff hopes were spoiled by the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday, as the team prepares to face the Tampa Bay Rays in their final series of the 2024 season. Jansen’s early exit now casts a shadow over the team’s closing games. The Red Sox, having hoped for a better finish to a challenging season, now must look ahead to rebuilding and addressing the gaps exposed during the year.

The offseason will likely provide more clarity on Jansen's circumstances and his professional path forward. Whether his departure from Fenway was a mere conclusion to his contractual obligations or a precursor to more significant changes remains to be seen. As the Red Sox recalibrate for the next season, the story of Kenley Jansen will be one to watch, as it unfolds in the larger narrative of shifting dynamics across MLB.