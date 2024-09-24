While the Boston Red Sox didn't have a great season, their closer was splendid once again. Right-handed hurler Kenley Jansen's season officially ended on Monday due to injury, however.

Boston put Jansen on the 15-day IL, via the team's social media.

“The Red Sox today placed RHP Kenley Jansen on the 15-Day Injured List with right shoulder inflammation,” the team reported. “To fill his spot on the active roster, Boston recalled RHP Chase Shugart from Triple-A Worcester.”

Jansen finished the year with 27 saves out of 31 opportunities and a 3.29 ERA across 54 appearances. The veteran was tied with Oakland Athletics phenom Mason Miller for the 10th-most saves in the MLB.

Shugart is still getting his feet wet in the big leagues, allowing four earned runs in his first six career innings so far this year. THe right-hander is 27-19 with a 4.68 ERA across 382.1 minor-league innings.

Will Jansen return to the Red Sox next year?

Kenley Jansen isn't a great fit for the Red Sox anymore

Jansen had fun in Boston, but he wants to play for a perennial contender, via Mass Live's Chris Cotilli.

“I'm always gonna look for winning. Contending,” the 36-year-old said. “That’s going to be my priority…I want to be in a situation where we can contend for a title. That’s it…I had a blast wearing this [Red Sox] uniform, playing for these fans.”

Jansen spent his first 12 MLB seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers, who consistently contended and even won the World Series in 2020. The Red Sox, though, haven't reached those heights since the closer signed with them in 2023.

A return to the Dodgers could be in order, as he admitted back in July that he's thought about it, via Foul Territory.

“I wanna see myself retire in Dodger Blue, but is it a reality? No. I don't know because I don't have control over that,” Jansen admitted. “Also, I don't know what they're thinking, and at the end of the day, it's a business, right? So I want to compete, and if a team out there wants to compete for championships, that's what I wanna do. I wanna chase championships. Whoever wants me on their roster when I'm a free agent and gives the best for me and my family, that's where I would go.”

The New York Yankees could be another option, as Clay Holmes fell from grace this season after making the All-Star team, leading the league with 13 blown saves. The 31-year-old is no longer the club's closer.

Regardless, Jansen is a perfect fit for a World Series-caliber team needing bullpen help.