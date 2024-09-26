The Boston Red Sox are officially out of the playoffs for the third straight season with their 6-1 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night. Alex Cora's squad hasn't been the same since getting ousted by the Houston Astros in the 2021 ALCS.

Red Sox fans aren't taking the news well, via social media.

“3 straight.

5 out of 6.

An unacceptable precedent being set by the Red Sox brass,” @BallParkBuzz said.

The user was referencing the fact that except for 2021, the Red Sox have missed the playoffs each year since 2019.

Fans even got creative with PhotoShop after Cora's postgame comments

“Raise it,” @LiamFennessy_ said with an edited flag of the phrase “we blew it” being raised in Fenway Park.

Meanwhile, New York Yankees fans got petty, via The Athletic's Chris Kirschner.

“Gerrit Cole will not be thanked,” Kirschner said.

Kirschner referenced Cora's comments after Boston's 7-1 victory over New York on September 14.

“If this happens (making the playoffs), we’re going to look back at yesterday. We’re probably going to thank Gerrit Cole for getting us going,” Cora said. “Hopefully it happens and hopefully we can face him in the playoffs because he will have to pitch to him. Hopefully it happens. We still have a long way to go. I’m not promising that we’re going to make the playoffs, but if we do, we’re going to look back on Saturday.”

Cora took exception to Cole drilling Red Sox slugger Rafael Devers in the first inning, then intentionally walking him with the bases empty in the next at-bat. Unfortunately for Boston, Cora's fiery words did nothing to help its season.

What lies ahead for the Red Sox?

The Red Sox will rely on young players

While 2024 wasn't a banner year for Boston, the club has a bright future. Former Atlanta Braves top prospect Vaughn Grissom should be healthy to man second base, whereas current top prospect and fellow infielder Marcelo Mayer will be ready for his first big-league season. No. 2 prospect Roman Anthony should get time in the outfield at some point as well.

The Red Sox have several core veterans returning as well, including Devers, Triston Casas, and Trevor Story. If Cora can't lead them to the playoffs next year, though, his seat will get hot.