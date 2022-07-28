Red Sox get mixed bag of injury updates on Trevor Story, Rafael Devers

The Boston Red Sox have had a roller coaster of a season. They came out of the gates scuffling and fell way behind in the American League East. Then the Red Sox went on a tear, winning 28 of 37 games and took the lead in the AL Wild Card race. However, things have fallen apart over the last month. Much of that has had to do with injuries.

Red Sox second baseman Trevor Story was placed on the injured list with a right wrist injury earlier in July. Shortly after that, All-Star third baseman Rafael Devers joined him on the IL with hamstring inflammation.

On Friday, Red Sox manager Alex Cora provided some updates on his star players. The good news is that Devers is expected to return when he is first eligible to come off the IL August 2.

Rich Hill is scheduled to pitch four innings in Double-A. Barnes is slated to pitch in back-to-back games. Arroyo playing 2B for Portland tonight. Devers taking grounders, expected to return as soon as eligible. — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) July 28, 2022

However, that’s about where the good news ends because the update on Story was not nearly as positive. Cora informed the media that Story is still experiencing discomfort in his right hand. He went on to talk about how important of a loss Story has been to the team, particularly on defense.

Story is still feeling discomfort in his hand. Cora says Sox have missed “that elite defender” at 2B. “He became the rock of the infield.” — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) July 28, 2022

The Red Sox have also been brutalized with their pitching. Boston aces Chris Sale and Nathan Eovaldi have each missed more than a month on the IL. Michael Wacha, who is having an extremely impressive resurgent year, has been out since July 5th with shoulder inflammation. Even Rich Hill has been out of the rotation, but that one comes as less of a surprise.