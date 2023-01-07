By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Justin Turner recently opened up on joining the Boston Red Sox. But Turner is a third baseman and the Red Sox happen to have a superstar at the hot corner in Rafael Devers, who recently inked a massive extension. Nevertheless, Turner admitted that he’s excited to watch Devers patrol the position in Boston, per Ian Browne of MLB.com.

“The No. 1 thing that stands out [coming to Boston] is getting the opportunity to watch Raffy play every day, the way he takes his at-bats and goes about his business,” Turner said. “I watched him on TV from afar, and obviously I think he’s one of the more talented players in our game. Getting the opportunity to see what he’s about and be around him is really exciting.”

Rafael Devers is unquestionably one of the best third baseman in the game. His defense is steadily improving, but it is Devers’ offense that stands out. He’s an offensive force who can take the ball to all parts of the fields.

As a result of Rafael Devers’ presence, Justin Turner will likely draw the majority of his starts at designated hitter. With that being said, he could fill in at first or third base at times.

The Red Sox are hopeful that Turner will be able to add an extra layer of depth to a lineup that lost Xander Bogaerts and JD Martinez during the offseason. Although Rafael Devers is a star, the Red Sox still need other hitters to step up during the 2023 campaign.