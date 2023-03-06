Justin Turner was hit by a pitch in the first inning of the Boston Red Sox-Detroit Tigers Spring Training game on Monday. Turner, who signed with the Red Sox during the offseason, was removed from the game after blood was seen running from his face, per Alex Speier. He was able to walk off the field while being escorted by a trainer.

Oh no no no Awful scene in the Red Sox game as Justin Turner gets hit in the head and immediately goes down. He’s been removed from the game. Hoping for the best. pic.twitter.com/Zu3kuqxhlE — Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) March 6, 2023

Justin Turner walks off after being hit in the face by a pitch pic.twitter.com/UvecNR7YYc — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) March 6, 2023

Videos via Ben Verlander and Talkin’ Baseball.

The fact that Turner was able to walk off the field is encouraging. Nevertheless, all anyone can do for now is hope for the best.

Justin Turner is in his first Spring Training with the Red Sox. Boston signed him during the offseason after losing players such as JD Martinez and Xander Bogaerts in free agency. Martinez ultimately signed with Turner’s old team, the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Red Sox are hopeful that Turner can help replace Martinez’s production.

Justin Turner was a two-time All-Star during his tenure with the Dodgers. He also helped lead Los Angeles to their World Series victory in 2020. Turner is an established and respected veteran who will benefit the Red Sox both on and off the field with his leadership.

The Red Sox may be a contender in 2023. Winning the AL East will prove to be a challenge with the Yankees, Rays, and Blue Jays standing in their way. However, an AL Wild Card spot isn’t out of the question. Turner will play a pivotal role in the Red Sox’ success this year.

We will provide updates on Justin Turner’s status as they are made available.