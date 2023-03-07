Boston Red Sox designated hitter/first baseman Justin Turner avoided a serious injury in an exhibition game on Monday against the Detroit Tigers after being hit in the face by a pitch. Although he was hospitalized as a result, his wife confirmed that he avoided a facial fracture on the play.

“Thank you to everyone that reached out about Justin and sent prayers,” Kourtney Turner tweeted on Monday night. “We’re home now and he’s resting (okay – maybe listening to the replay of the game). 16 stitches and a lot of swelling but we are thanking God for no fractures and clear scans.”

Turner was hit in the side of the face by the first pitch Matt Manning threw him in the first inning of the game on Monday afternoon.

“He immediately went down to the ground while bleeding heavily,” wrote Chris Cotillo of Mass Live. “Manager Alex Cora said Turner was coherent shortly after being hit; team trainers led him to the clubhouse before he was taken away by ambulance.”

It’s good news for one of Boston’s newest stars, as it was an extremely concerning situation for the 38-year-old. It is an extremely positive update considering there was no lasting facial injury on the play.

“Turner was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation after being hit in the face by a pitch,” the team announced on Monday. “He’s receiving treatment for soft tissue injuries, and is being monitored for a concussion. He will undergo further testing, and we’ll update as we have more information. Justin is stable, alert, and in good spirits given the circumstances.”

Justin Turner signed a one-year deal to join the Red Sox in December, and although his return to game action is unclear, it looks like the longtime Los Angeles Dodger avoided an extended injury absence on the play.