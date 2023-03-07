Dave Roberts spent seven years managing Justin Turner on the Los Angeles Dodgers. While Turner might’ve left the Dodgers for the Boston Red Sox, Roberts was still shook seeing one of his former players go down with injury.

In the Red Sox’s Spring Training matchup against the Tigers, Turner was forced to leave the game after taking a pitch to the face. When Roberts saw Turner’s injury, he immediately contacted his former third baseman to see if he was okay, via Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic.

“It was scary,” Roberts said. “I shot him a text right when it happened. Hopefully he’s fine, haven’t heard since. But that’s just a scary thing for anybody.”

Turner was transported to a hospital following the hit by pitch and is currently being monitored for a concussion. He is in stable condition and is undergoing treatment for soft tissue injuries, via Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe. Turner is said to be in good spirits despite the scary injury.

Justin Turner had already been with the Dodgers for two years before Roberts became manager in 2016. Turner saw massive success in LA and helped Roberts win his first World Series as a manager. Overall, Turner appeared in 1,075 games for the Dodgers, hitting .296 with 156 home runs and 574 RBI. He was named an All Star twice.

After Turner signed a one-year contract with the Red Sox, he’ll no longer be playing for Dave Roberts in Los Angeles. But whether he’s on the Dodgers or not, Roberts still has love for Turner. He’ll be hoping Turner can make a speedy recovery and be back on the diamond for the Red Sox soon.