The 2004 Boston Red Sox reunited on Tuesday, April 9th at the 2024 team's home opener, but they were missing one of their core members in Tim Wakefield, who tragically passed away due to brain cancer in October of 2023. While the team's bond is obviously very deep, a heartfelt message from Kevin Millar a week after their reunion proved that the team isn't just a team; they are a family.
In addition to Tim's death, his wife Stacy passed away just five months after him due to pancreatic cancer, leaving behind their two children, Trevor and Brianna. Both Trevor and Brianna were present at the reunion ceremony, with Brianna throwing out the first pitch prior to the game. And while everyone is still mourning the tragic situation the Wakefields have been dealt, Millar made it clear that both Trevor and Brianna have quite a few uncles they can turn to if they ever need anything moving forward.
Kevin Millar highlights how 2004 Red Sox bond is deeper than baseball
The 2004 Red Sox team were always going to be bonded for life after they managed to break the most notorious championship drought in sports history in such dramatic fashion. After being down 3-0 to the New York Yankees in the ALCS, Boston became the only team in MLB history to battle back from a 3-0 deficit and win. After that, they proceeded to sweep the St. Louis Cardinals in four games to win their first World Series in 86 years.
This group of players has remained close in the 20 years since this victory, and losing one of their own in such heartbreaking fashion resulted in them acting the only way they knew how to. They added Trevor and Brianna to their group as if nothing happened on their reunion date, and made it clear that they will always be there for them in the future.
This is a touching message from Millar, who reiterates that point and then some. Losing both of your parents in such a short span of time can be extremely challenging to deal with, and the guys on the team know that. They will certainly miss both Tim and Stacy, but they are taking it on their shoulders to help their children out now that they are gone, because had the roles been reversed, that's precisely what the Wakefields would have done.
Tough times often bring out the best in people, and the entire 2004 Red Sox team has come to personify that with how they've helped out Trevor and Brianna in the wake of losing both of their parents. This surely won't be the last time this legendary squad reunites, and the next time they do, you can bet both Trevor and Brianna will be in attendance with their laundry list of uncles.