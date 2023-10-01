Boston Red Sox legendary knuckleballer Tim Wakefield has passed away at the age of 57, according to the Boston Red Sox social media account.

Our hearts are broken with the loss of Tim Wakefield. Wake embodied true goodness; a devoted husband, father, and teammate, beloved broadcaster, and the ultimate community leader. He gave so much to the game and all of Red Sox Nation. Our deepest love and thoughts are with… pic.twitter.com/ah5kV2Yt8j — Red Sox (@RedSox) October 1, 2023

Wakefield spent 29 years with the Red Sox organization as a player, special assistant, and broadcaster. Wakefield was battling brain cancer.

The Red Sox released a statement earlier this week regarding Wakefield and his health after former teammate Curt Schilling revealed the news of Wakefield having cancer on his podcast.

Wakefield was a two-time World Series champion with Boston in 2004 and 2007. Wakefield pitched in the major leagues for 19 seasons, including 17 with Boston. He was selected to his first All-Star game as a 42-year-old in 2009, becoming the second oldest first-time All-Star in MLB history, behind only Satchel Paige.

Tim Wakefield was one of the most prominent throwers of the knuckleball in MLB history, mastering the pitch and befuddling hitters over the years. He won exactly 200 games in his brilliant career, retiring in 2011 at the age of 44. Wakefield finished his Boston career third all-time in wins and second in strikeouts.

Red Sox owner John Henry commented on Tim Wakefield's impact over the years, via CBS News.

“Tim's kindness and indomitable spirit were as legendary as his knuckleball,” Red Sox principal owner John Henry said in a statement. “He not only captivated us on the field but was the rare athlete whose legacy extended beyond the record books to the countless lives he touched with his warmth and genuine spirit. He had a remarkable ability to uplift, inspire, and connect with others in a way that showed us the true definition of greatness. He embodied the very best of what it means to be a member of the Boston Red Sox and his loss is felt deeply by all of us.”