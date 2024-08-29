Boston Red Sox superstar third baseman Rafael Devers is having one of the best seasons of his career. However, the young slugger has recently been hampered with a nagging shoulder injury and has been out of the lineup the last two games.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora provided an update on how Devers is feeling and when he could be back before Wednesday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays.

“He’s not getting worse but he’s not getting any better,” Cora said. “If he needs two or three [days off], we’ll do it. We have to take care of him. And I think it’s smart to do.”

Based on Cora's assessment, Devers could return for the series finale against the Blue Jays on Thursday or on Friday to open their series against the Detroit Tigers. Devers initially tweaked his left shoulder during Spring Training and has been playing through the pain for the whole season, but reaggravated it on July 23 diving for a ground ball against the Colorado Rockies.

The Red Sox are fighting to stay afloat in the American League Wild Card race. They are currently four games back of the Minnesota Twins for the third and final spot. If the Red Sox want to make up any ground, they will need Devers back in the lineup at 100% and hitting the way he has been all season.

Rafael Devers' elite 2024 season

The 27-year-old Devers, who is already in his eighth campaign in the Major Leagues, may just be having his best season yet. Making his third career All-Star team, Devers is slashing .290/.369/.571 and has 28 home runs and 80 RBI. Earlier in the year, Devers homered in six straight games, setting a Red Sox record. Devers also recently became the first Red Sox hitter to slug 200 career home runs before their 28th birthday.

Devers is also looking much more steady on the defensive side at the hot corner, which he has struggled with at times throughout his career. However, if the shoulder continues to be an issue a potential solution could giving Devers some DH opportunities.

Even though Devers has clearly been playing through pain the whole season, his production has not taken a hit and he has continued to be one of the best hitters in baseball. If he can continue to manage his injury and get back on the field for the Red Sox, they will be in a much better position to make a last-ditch postseason push.