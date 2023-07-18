The two traditional powers of the American League East division are not exactly doing great in the 2023 MLB regular season. But at least for the Boston Red Sox, the New York Yankees are doing worse than them, and it's a consolation their fans can smile about. After all, Schadenfreude is part of being a sports fan.

With the Red Sox winning against the Oakland Athletics on Monday, 7-0, and the Yankees falling prey to Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels, on the same night, 4-3, the Bronx Bombers are now the sole owner of the bottom place in the AL East with a 50-45 record through 95 games — something that the Bronx Bombers had not experienced since 1990, per ESPN Stats & Info.

“The Yankees are in sole possession of last place in the AL East through 95 games for the first time since 1990.”

The Red Sox are not too far ahead of New York in the standings as they are just a game better at 51-44, but they're looking much more stable than the Yankees. Boston has won three of its first four games since the All-Star break, while the Yankees are 1-3 over the same stretch.

All that being said, the playoff dreams of both the Red Sox and the Yankees are far from doomed. Boston is only 1.5 games out of the last wild card spot in the AL, while the Yankees are 2.5 games behind.

Boston and New York will have two more series to play against each other before the end of the 2023 regular season.