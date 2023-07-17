Aaron Judge's 2022 season with the New York Yankees was historic. He set a new American League home run record and won the American League MVP award. However, the Yankees star will not repeat as MVP since he's spent a significant amount of time on the IL with an injury. Instead, Shohei Ohtani is on track to cruise to the MVP this season. He's currently on a Judge-like pace, per MLB on Twitter.

Are we seeing history again? Shohei Ohtani is keeping pace with Aaron Judge's remarkable 2022 season. pic.twitter.com/sQNEgrAwmS — MLB (@MLB) July 17, 2023

Ohtani's 2023 numbers and Judge's 2022 numbers are incredibly similar. Of course, given the fact that Ohtani pitches at a high level as well, he is truly having an amazing campaign.

Shohei Ohtani's 2023 season: Greatness and rumors

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Shohei Ohtani's greatness has been talked about, however, trade rumors have been the most recent subject of discussion. Everyone is wondering if the Los Angeles Angels two-way phenom will be dealt away. In fact, a potential trade is probably the only way Ohtani will not win the AL MVP, as being dealt to a National League ball club would complicate matters.

Ohtani's tremendous play shouldn't be overlooked as a result of the trade rumors though. He has a realistic chance to equal or even surpass Judge's AL home run record. Shohei even admitted that he'd like to surpass Judge's mark of 62 home runs.

“Of course, I would like to break the [American League] home run record,” Ohtani said previously, via MLB Network. “But before all of that, I need to stay healthy…that's the focus right now.”

It will be fascinating to see what Shohei Ohtani's numbers look like at the end of the season, regardless of whether or not he remains with the Angels.