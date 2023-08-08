The Boston Red Sox are hovering above .500 in the American League East, but still looking way up at the Baltimore Orioles and Tampa Bay Rays. The team needed a boost, and Pablo Reyes was happy to provide it on Monday night with a monster home run at Fenway Park that ended the game vs. Kansas City.

PABLO REYES WITH A WALK OFF GRAND SLAM OVER THE GREEN MONSTER 🤯 pic.twitter.com/ISzR4M8Np6 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 8, 2023



Times have been uncertain for the Red Sox lately, as the team had lost three of four games heading into Monday. The Red Sox are facing a major Trevor Story injury decision.

They also made a mistake at the trade deadline that has already come back to bite them.

For a brief time on Monday night, all was well with the team as it celebrated at Fenway Park after Reyes' home run. Fans in the comments section on Twitter had crazy reactions to an amazing play that lifted spirits across the northeast.

“PABLO REYES IS THE FACE OF THE RED SOX,” one fan said. “Greatest Pablo in franchise history,” another added.

“Pitches yesterday, walk off grand slam today. The Red Sox have Ohtani already,” another fan added.

Pablo Reyes this year for the Sox pic.twitter.com/4Cct3jkeLu — BillyJoelHanrahan (@LeasedDuckBoats) August 8, 2023

Next up for Boston are three more games against the Royals followed by a three-game set at home against the Detroit Tigers. If Reyes and the Red Sox can continue to feast on AL Central pitching, the team has a chance to erase its recent losing streak with an even bigger winning streak.