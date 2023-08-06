It's nearly decision time for Trevor Story and the Boston Red Sox.

Story is finishing a 20-day rehab assignment with Worcester, the team's triple-A affiliate. The plan is for Story to play on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to MassLive.com's Christopher Smith. After that, the team must make a decision on if Story is ready to join the big league club.

Story has yet to appear this season for the Red Sox. He underwent surgery in January to repair damage to the UCL in his right elbow. However, according to manager Alex Cora, Story's elbow is not the issue at this point. Rather, it's Story's ability to play on back-to-back days.

The Red Sox lineup could use the talent infusion. The team traded away Kiké Hernandez at the trade deadline, opening up playing time on the infield. Hernandez appeared in 64 games at shortstop for the Red Sox this season and another 21 at second base.

In a crowded AL playoff picture, the Red Sox are still a plausible threat to make the playoffs as a wild card, if just barely. They currently sit only five games out of a Wild Card spot, albeit with two teams between them and the final berth.

But momentum is not on the Red Sox' side after a devastating loss on Saturday at the hands of the Toronto Blue Jays. Cora remarked the defeat was one of the “worst days” he has endured as the team's manager.

If Boston wants any chance of hanging around the playoff picture, Trevor Story will need to get back on the field this season.