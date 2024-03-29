The Boston Red Sox continue their West Coast trip to open the year as they face the Seattle Mariners. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a Red Sox-Mariners prediction, pick, and how to watch.
The Red Sox have opened their year on a long trip to visit the AL West. It started with the four games with the Mariners, in which they won their first game. Then, they will travel to Oakland before three games against the Angels. In the first game of the series, it was Brayan Bello facing off with Luis Castillo as the starting pitcher. Both starters had some quality innings. Bello went five innings, giving up five hits and striking out two, but allowing two runs. Meanwhile, Castillo has up four runs in his five innings and struck out five.
The scoring did not get started until the third inning when Rafael Devers hit a home run that scored two runs and gave the Red Sox the lead. A fielder's choice would add a run in the fourth for the Red Sox, and then in the bottom of the inning, Mitch Haniger homered to make it a one-run game again. Dylan Moore would homer in the bottom of the seventh to make it a one-run game though. Tyler O'Neill would close the door and make history in the process. He would hit a home run, making it 6-4, and making it five straight opening days with a home run.
Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Red Sox-Mariners Odds
Boston Red Sox: +1.5 (-160)
Moneyline: +140
Seattle Mariners: -1.5 (+132)
Moneyline: -166
Over: 7 (-115)
Under: 7 (-105)
How to Watch Red Sox vs. Mariners
Time: 9:40 PM ET/ 6:40 PM PT
TV: NESN/ESPN+
TV: NESN/ESPN+
Why The Red Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Red Sox are sending Nick Pivetta to the mound to start in this game. Pivetta was used in both starting and relief roles last year with the Red Sox. He was 10-9 with 38 appearances last year and 16 starts. Pivetta made two appearances against the Mariners last year. He pitched 7.1 innings against them in July, giving up three runs, with two home runs. While he did strike out ten, he took the loss in the game. In the second game, earlier in the year, he pitched 5.1 innings, striking out six, but giving up four runs. Still, he took the win in that one.
At the plate, Rafael Devers started the season strong. He has two hits, with a double, a home run, and two RBIs. The Red Sox hit well in general in game one. Only one player had an at-bat and did not reach base. That was Pablo Reyes, who went 0-2. The Red Sox only struck out seven times in the game, with no player striking out more than once. Furthermore, the Sox showed some speed in the first game of the series. Jarren Duran, Trevor Story, and Tyler O'Neill all stole bases in the first game of the series. O'Neill also hit a home run, showing a combination of speed and power.
Why The Mariners Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Mariners will be sending George Kirby to the mound for this one. He was 13-10 last year with a 3.55 ERA and a 1.04 WHIP. His ERA was good for 13th in the majors last year, and his WHIP was good for third. In what was his second full season, Kirby took a huge jump last year. His WAR increased by 1.5. while hit WHIP went down by .20, and his strike-out-to-walk rate went up by 3.1. Kirby also faced the Red Sox once last year. In that start, Kirby went 6.2 innings, allowing just one run, while striking out six batters, getting his fifth win of the year.
For the Mariners, the middle of the order hit well, but the rest of the order did not put them in a good position. In the first game of the season, the Mariners went 1-3 with runners in scoring position and left just five guys on base. The issue was getting guys on base. JP Crawford went 0-4 from the leadoff spot with a strikeout. Then, batters two through six went a combined 6-18 with a walk, a home run, and three runs scored. The rest of the lineup went just 2-16, with no walks. If the Mariners can get a few more baserunners, they should be able to turn things around and produce more runs today.
Final Red Sox-Mariners Prediction & Pick
With George Kirby on the mound, the Mariners should have an advantage in this game. Still, the Red Sox showed some pop in the bats in game one. The Mariners should be able to get runs across against Nick Pivetta. He has been used in both starting and relief roles,. but has never had great success as a starter. The best play in this game is on the total. It may not be ten runs like it was in game one, but there should be at least seven. Take the over in this one.
Final Red Sox-Mariners Prediction & Pick: Over 7 (-115)