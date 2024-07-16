The Detroit Red Wings seemed ready to make some noise during NHL Free Agency. They cleared cap space by trading Jake Walman to the San Jose Sharks. And while they kept Patrick Kane on a one-year deal, they still had some holes to fill with cap space to spare. Despite this, Detroit was rather quiet on July 1. In fact, their most interesting signing didn't come until days later.

It'll certainly be interesting to see how Detroit does this upcoming season. They lost defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere and forward David Perron to NHL Free Agency. To replace them, they signed defenseman Erik Gustafsson and forward Vladimir Tarasenko. Additionally, the Red Wings replaced James Reimer with Cam Talbot.

There are other signings worth mentioning as well. But with NHL Free Agency rather thinned out, it's entirely possible the Red Wings are done shopping the open market. With that in mind, here are our grades for their activity in NHL Free Agency in 2024.

Patrick Kane

Contract: One year, $4 million ($6.5 million max value)

The Red Wings took a chance on Kane in NHL Free Agency last fall. The future Hall of Fame winger decided against joining a team on July 1 in favor of undergoing hip surgery. After rehabbing, he joined Detroit in November and instantly made an impact. Kane scored 20 goals and 47 points in 50 games with the Red Wings.

Kane certainly could have gone to the open market and received a multi-year contract. In fact, he may have received far more elsewhere than he did from Detroit. However, general manager Steve Yzerman was able to keep that from happening. This is a deal that works out very well for Detroit as they hope to see more from the future Hall of Famer this upcoming season.

GRADE: A+

Jack Campbell

Contract: One year, $775,000

One of the more notable moves made before NHL Free Agency involved Jack Campbell. The Edmonton Oilers bought out Campbell before the market opened on July 1. He wasn't even the backup during Edmonton's run to the Stanley Cup Final. In fact, he only played five games during the regular season and was nearly unplayable.

The Red Wings wanted to add a goaltender for their AHL team. Campbell is likely to be that goaltender. After his struggles this past season, Detroit feels confident he will pass through waivers. At the end of the day, he serves as a veteran mentor for Sebastian Cossa with the Grand Rapids Griffins. And he could serve as a backup in Detroit in case of injury.

GRADE: C

Christian Fischer

Contract: One year, $1.125 million

Christian Fischer joined the Red Wings in NHL Free Agency last summer. He came to Detroit hoping to carve out a regular role on the team's bottom-six. And he managed to do just that. He scored five goals and 19 points in 79 games during the 2023-24 campaign. He played sound defensively and added a bit of grit that the team truly needed. On an inexpensive one-year contract, this is a fine deal for the Red Wings.

GRADE: B+

Erik Gustafsson

Contract: Two years, $4 million ($2 million AAV)

The Red Wings wanted to keep Shayne Gostisbehere from leaving in NHL Free Agency. Unfortunately, they could not make a deal work. And that creates a big hole, especially on the power play. Gostisbehere was a major force with the man advantage. The Red Wings will definitely miss his presence on the back end offensively.

With Gustafsson, they replace some of this offense. It's unlikely the 32-year-old scores 50+ points this year. But he has recorded back-to-back 30+ point campaigns with the New York Rangers. Additionally, Gustafsson is a better defensive presence than Gostisbehere. This could be one of Detroit's better signings this summer.

GRADE: A

Cam Talbot

Contract: Two years, $5 million ($2.5 million AAV)

The Red Wings lost James Reimer to NHL Free Agency this summer as he signed with the Buffalo Sabres. This presented the team with two options. Detroit could either roll with the tandem of Ville Husso and Alex Lyon for the upcoming season. Or they could add another goaltender on the open market and keep three on the NHL roster.

Unless another move is made, it appears as if they are going with the latter. Talbot is coming off a strong season with the Los Angeles Kings. Additionally, there are concerns over how Husso will rebound after an injury-riddled season. That said, giving a two-year contract to a 37-year-old goalie is a weird decision to make, even with two expiring contracts in the goaltending room.

GRADE: B-

Vladimir Tarasenko

Contract: Two years, $9.5 million ($4.75 million AAV)

The Red Wings lost a bit of offense in the top-six when David Perron joined the Ottawa Senators. However, it was clear that Perron's play was beginning to decline. For around $750,000 more a year, they pick up one of his former St. Louis Blues teammates. And they pick up a player who has proven to be a winner in the NHL.

Vladimir Tarasenko is not the player he once was. But he is still a very solid middle-six contributor. If he can turn the clock back even a little bit, he will help the Red Wings tremendously. Though Detroit did overpay, it's a deal they can stomach for a player that certainly could help them make the Stanley Cup Playoffs this season.

GRADE: B+