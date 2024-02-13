David Perron and the Red Wings bounced back from a brutal December slump.

David Perron and the Detroit Red Wings struggled in December. Heading into the New Year, fans knew the month of January was going to be a vital month. Detroit entered their first game of 2024 having lost nine of their last 12 games. On January 2, though, the Winged Wheel picked up a big win, and head coach Derek Lalonde heard a rather interesting challenge.

The Red Wings defeated the San Jose Sharks thanks to two goals from Perron. After the game, the veteran forward made a bold claim about how Detroit would perform ahead of the NHL All-Star Game, as Lalonde recalled recently.

“I’m going into the room to address the guys, and David Perron’s yelling, ‘We’re getting 18 points before the break!’” Lalonde said, via NHL.com. “And in my head, I’m like, ‘Has he not watched us lately? There’s no way we’re getting 18 points.’”

Lalonde's disbelief certainly has its merits. Detroit played terribly during the month of December and had fallen out of a playoff spot. The Red Wings had four teams ahead of them, as well. But, Perron held firm. “I think it’s just my craziness,” the veteran forward said, via NHL.com.

Derek Lalonde, Red Wings go beyond David Perron challenge

Lalonde was taken aback by Perron's challenge. And to be frank, most Red Wings fans likely wouldn't have believed it, either. However, Detroit lived up to the challenge. In fact, they outperformed it, earning 20 points ahead of the 2024 NHL All-Star Game.

Detroit went 9-2-2 during the month of January. Not only did they climb back into the playoff race, they gave themselves a bit of a cushion. After their win over the Vancouver Canucks, Detroit owns the final Eastern Conference wild card spot with a four-point lead over the New Jersey Devils and New York Islanders.

Perron recalled the moment he thought of the challenge to his teammates. It came on New Year's Day while the team were watching Michigan take on Alabama in the College Football Semifinal. The veteran forward said he counted the amount of points he believed Detroit would need to get back into the race.

“I think sometimes you’ve just got to manifest a little bit of your energy. I did say after that game once we won, ‘We’ve got to get 18, 20 points this month.’ I think we got 20, so that was pretty special,” the Red Wings forward said, via NHL.com.

Detroit has a lot of work to do before they confirm their return to the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Winged Wheel is in action once again on Tuesday when they begin a four-game road trip against the Edmonton Oilers.