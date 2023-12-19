The Red Wings lost for the sixth time in their last seven games on Monday night.

The Detroit Red Wings have played rather well at times this season. However, they currently aren't playing well. Detroit dropped the sixth of their last seven contests on Monday night to a bounceback Anaheim Ducks squad. After the game, head coach Derek Lalonde made an eye-opening admission about his team.

The Red Wings have struggled with injuries recently. Unfortunately, that trend continued on Monday as they lost goalie Ville Husso and forward Klim Kostin during the game. Even before those injuries, though, Detroit was well behind Anaheim.

According to Lalonde, the team is in a rather precarious state at the moment. “We’re fragile right now,” the Red Wings head coach said, via ESPN. “Two of their first three chances went in and we’re chasing it.”

Derek Lalonde's Red Wings are falling behind

The Ducks got out to a 4-0 lead on Monday against Detroit before Jeff Petry got his hometown team on the board. Fellow Michigan native Alex DeBrincat scored twice in the third period to bring the team within one. However, they could not find that equalizing goal.

This loss is rather representative of Detroit's overall play as of late. Hockeytown saw their team's rough stretch begin against the San Jose Sharks on December 7. It was the Winged Wheel that raced out to a 4-0 lead before the Sharks came back to win in overtime.

Following that, Detroit lost their next two games. They did pick up a victory over the St. Louis Blues that resulted in Craig Berube's firing, but it didn't change their fortunes. The Red Wings have lost games against the Carolina Hurricanes, Philadelphia Flyers, and now the Ducks in recent times.

Detroit has to get back on track soon if they want to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2024. They take the ice once again on Wednesday as they hit the road to take on a Winnipeg Jets team that's won six of their last eight games.