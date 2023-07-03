The Detroit Red Wings were busy on the first day of NHL free agency. They signed a number of players, such as Shayne Gostisbehere, James Reimer, and Justin Holl. However, the signing most Red Wings fans keep discussing is the five-year contract signed by former Colorado Avalanche forward J.T. Compher.

Compher spoke to the media on Sunday, a day after signing his new deal. The new Red Wings forward mentioned that his signing in Detroit was informed by his background before ever playing an NHL game.

“Growing up in Chicago and playing at Michigan helped me see the great legacy and traditions that the Red Wings have as an organization,” Compher said, via NHL.com. “I know they are really trying to build something great and it is going to be a great place to play for the next few years.”

Of course, the massive pay rise is likely a sticking point for Compher as well. His five-year deal with the Red Wings carries an average annual value of $5.1 million. This is a $2.6 million increase from what he earned with the Avalanche.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Speaking of the Avalanche, Compher experienced the highs and lows of the NHL in Colorado. He won the Stanley Cup with the team in 2022, defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning in six games. However, it wasn't always smooth sailing.

“My first year in Colorado, we were the [last] team in the League, and we ended up winning the Stanley Cup [in 2022]. I know how much building that took, and it isn't easy, because only one team gets to lift the Cup,” Compher said.

Compher is coming off a career year where he scored 17 goals and 52 points in 82 games. Maintaining that level of production could help the Red Wings get back in the Stanley Cup Playoff hunt.