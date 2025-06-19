The 2025 NHL offseason is officially underway, and we've already seen some movement. Players like Ryan Donato have been kept from NHL Free Agency. And we've seen trades involving the likes of Chris Kreider and Erik Haula. One team that has yet to make its first move of the summer, though, is the Detroit Red Wings.

The Red Wings missed the playoffs for the ninth straight season. This is a franchise record, though one the organization is certainly not proud of. Detroit is facing pressure to make the next step and qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Anything less than this in the 2025-26 will be seen as a failure around the hockey world.

The Red Wings have the cap space to make a splash. However, there are some subtractions they can make that may be as important as any additions. Detroit needs to shake up its roster mix given that things have not worked to this point. With this in mind, here are two players the Red Wings must trade at some point this summer.

Vladimir Tarasenko, Red Wings must split

The Red Wings signed Vladimir Tarasenko last summer with high hopes. The veteran scorer came off his second career Stanley Cup, winning this one with the Florida Panthers. He lingered on the NHL Free Agency market for a few days before coming to terms on a two-year deal in Hockeytown.

Unfortunately, things did not work out for Detroit and Tarasenko. He had his worst career season, topped off with the lowest shooting percentage of his career. For a player who was once a premier sniper, this is an unacceptable performance. It's one the Red Wings cannot afford to have repeated this upcoming season, either.

Tarasenko has the track record and success to be an attractive trade candidate. The veteran's salary could be an issue, but Detroit has room to retain a bit of salary if needed. And they aren't afraid to attach picks to middling contracts if they are motivated to clear money. All in all, this is a situation Red Wings fans should monitor in the coming weeks.

Article Continues Below

Jonatan Berggren needs a fresh start

Jonatan Berggren once seemed like a part of Detroit's future. He was a solid secondary scorer at one point, netting 15 goals in 2022-23. For whatever reason, though, the young forward has fallen out of favor. And this is the best time for the Red Wings to move on.

Berggren is a restricted free agent. Whoever wants him can sign him on their terms. And it provides Detroit with one less contract to worry about now and in the future.

Berggren is an NHL-caliber player. He has shown the ability to score at this level. He may never become a top-six presence by any means. Furthermore, he can be a bit of a liability on defense. But Berggren has the ability to be an effective middle-six scorer for teams across the league.

The Red Wings have young players who can replace Berggren, as well. Carter Mazur, for instance, could make the roster out of training camp. He played well in his NHL debut this year. However, he suffered an injury that prematurely ended his season after just one game.

All in all, Detroit has the ability to fill his spot in the lineup. Meanwhile, Berggren could benefit from a fresh start. This is the best chance for a clean break for both sides.