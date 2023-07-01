The Detroit Red Wings and goaltender James Reimer have agreed to a one-year, $1.5 million deal, per Sportsnet.

Reimer spent the last two seasons with the San Jose Sharks. In 2022, he played 43 games and had a 12-21-8 record.

The Red Wings need to find goal-scorers this offseason, but Reimer is a cheap option who could help the team if he exceeds his value. Detroit finished with the second-worst record in the Atlantic division (35-37-10).

Detroit is led in hockey operations by executive vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman. He helped build the Tampa Bay Lightning to a competitor, but the Red Wings have yet to make the postseason since their legendary captain was hired in 2019.

Detroit is referred to as “Hockeytown” and at one point earlier this century, was considered a dynasty. The Red Wings had won four Stanley Cup titles in 11 years after they defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2008 Stanley Cup Final.

Yzerman was a member of three championship teams (1997, 1998 and 2002). The Red Wings' front office also includes former players Nicklas Lidstrom (vice president of hockey operations), Niklas Kronwall (European player development) and Dan Clearly (assistant director of player development).

TheHockeyWriters pointed out the Red Wings could look for a “physical/energy forward” this offseason. If they can have an aggressive style, they should be able to find opportunities for goal-scorers in five-on-five scenarios, where they struggled in 2022-23.

“You have to win puck battles, block shots, win face-offs and all those little things make a team more competitive,” Yzerman said, per the website.