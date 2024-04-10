Two teams battling for a playoff spot face off as the Pittsburgh Penguins host the Detroit Red Wings. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Penguins-Red Wings prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
The Red Wings enter the game sitting at 38-32-8 on the year, a point behind the Washington Capitals for the final spot in the Eastern Conference playoffs. Still, they have struggled down the stretch, losing the fix of their last eight, including twice to the Capitals. One of those was the Red Wings last game. After a scoreless first period, Dylan Strome and Alex Ovechkin both scored to make it 2-0. In the third, Patrick Kane would score, but there was not enough time for the Red Wings to tie it up.
Meanwhile, the Penguins are 36-30-12 on the year, also with 84 points, and also a point behind the Washington Capitals for the last playoff spot. Like the Red Wings, they are coming off a loss as well. Rickard Rackell scored first to give the Penguins the lead in the first period, but the Maple Leafs would tie it in the second. Auston Matthews would give the Maple Leafs the lead, but drew O'Connor scored to tie the game. That would send it to overtime, where the Maple Leafs would take the win.
Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NHL Odds: Red Wings-Penguins Odds
Detroit Red Wings: +1.5 (-225)
Moneyline: +112
Pittsburgh Penguins: -1.5 (+184)
Moneyline: -134
Over: 6.5 (+104)
Under: 6.5 (-128)
How to Watch Red Wings vs. Penguins
Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT
TV: NHLPP/ESPN+
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Red Wings Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Red Wings sit ninth in the NHL this year in goals per game with 3.28 goals per game. Lucas Raymond comes in leading the way, leading the team in points, and sitting second on the team in goals. He has 26 goals and 38 assists, good for 64 points total. He has six goals and ten assists this year on the power play as well. Leading the team in goals this year is Dylan Larkin. He has returned from injury and leads the team with 31 goals this year. Larkin also has 31 assists, sitting with 62 total points. He also has 13 goals and 12 assists on the power play this year. Meanwhile, Alex DeBrincat comes in with 24 goals and 36 assists, sitting third on the team in points with 60. Further, he has ten goals and eight assists this year on the power play.
The Red Wings also get help from the blue line on offense this year. Shayne Gostisbehere comes in with ten goals and 40 assists this year. His assist total leads the team, while his 50 points is fourth on the team. Patrick Kane has also been solid this year. He has 20 goals and 24 assists, sitting fifth on the team with 44 points, but playing in just 46 games this year.
The Red Wings sit ninth in the NHL on the power play this year, with a 22.9 percent conversion rate this year. Further, they are 15th on the penalty kill this year, with a 79.7 percent success rate this year.
Alex Lyon is expected to be in goal for this one. He is 20-18-4 on the year with a 2.96 goals-against average and a .908 save percentage. He is 2-1-1 in the last four games, having a 2.37 goals against average and a .938 save percentage in those games.
Why The Penguins Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Penguins sit 20th in the NHL this year in scoring with 3.01 goals per game. Sidney Crosby leads the way this year in goals and points. He comes into the game with 40 goals on the year, plus 46 assists, for a total of 86 points. He has been solid on the power play as well, with nine goals and 11 assists. Meanwhile, Evgeni Malkin is second on the team in points. He comes in with 25 goals and 38 assists, good for 63 total points on the year. He also has five goals and 11 assists on the power play this year. Rounding out the top forwards is Bryan Rust. He has 26 goals and 25 assists, good for 51 points on the year.
Meanwhile, the Penguins also get help on offense from the Blue line. Erik Karlsson has nine goals and 42 assists this year, good for 51 total points. Kris Letang comes in with nine goals and 40 assists, good for 49 total points.
The Penguins power play has struggled this year. They have a 14.3 percent conversion rate, which ranks them 31st in the NHL on the season. They have been solid on the penalty kill though, with an 80.7 percent success rate, 11th in the NHL.
Alex Nedeljkovic is expected to be in goal for this one. He is 16-6-7 on the year with a 2.82 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage. He has been solid for the Penguins as of late. Nedeljkovic is 4-0-1 in his last five starts with a 2.59 goals against average and a .910 save percentage.
Final Red Wings-Penguins Prediction & Pick
This is a huge game for both teams. The Penguins did not expect to be in this situation, selling parts at the trade deadline. Still, they find themselves just outside of the playoff chase. They could lose and still make a spot though. While the Red Wings have to catch the Capitals for that last spot, the Penguins could catch the Capitals, or the Islanders, who have yet to clinch a spot as well in their division. Through the year the Red Wings have been better, and while the Penguins are the hotter team, the Red Wings will come through in this one.
Final Red Wings-Penguins Prediction & Pick: Red Wings ML (+112)