Indiana Pacers star guard Tyrese Haliburton has been going through the “overrated” label throughout the course of the 2024-25 season. Despite this, he and the Pacers have rallied around it by using it as motivation for their playoff run to the NBA Finals

Haliburton has elevated his play throughout the postseason, delivering multiple clutch performances in the first three rounds. Taking out the Milwaukee Bucks, Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks wasn't an easy task, but the Pacers proved they were more than capable of pulling it off.

Ahead of Game 1 of the NBA Finals, Haliburton sat down for an interview with Stephanie Ready. She asked him about the narrative of him being overrated, which the star guard provided a notable answer.

“We all just kinda rallied around that… the external motivation we needed at the right time,” Haliburton said.

"We all just kinda rallied around that… the external motivation we needed at the right time."

What lies ahead for Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers

What Tyrese Haliburton has done for the Pacers this postseason has been one for the ages.

Throughout 16 games, Haliburton is averaging 18.8 points, 9.8 assists, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game. He is shooting 46.6% from the field, including 33.3% from beyond the arc, and 80.4% from the free-throw line.

It is big enough that Indiana has made deep runs in back-to-back years. The fact that they are back in the NBA Finals for the first time since 2000 speaks volumes to the impact Haliburton has had in that. Their next challenge in attempting to win the title will be difficult, but it's clear that he and the squad will be ready for it.

The Pacers will prepare for Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The contest will take place on June 5 at 8:30 p.m. ET. As for Game 2, that matchup will occur on June 8 at 8:30 p.m. ET.