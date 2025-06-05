First, there was Reggie and Cheryl Miller. Now, there is TJ and Megan McConnell as the next basketball brother-sister/duo. On Wednesday, Megan signed a WNBA contract with the Phoenix Mercury to attend training camp.

Before Game 1 of the NBA Finals, TJ of the Indiana Pacers arrived at the arena wearing his sisters' jersey. All this comes at a time of milestones for both brother and sister.

The Pacers are in their first NBA Finals since 2000 as they set to take on the Oklahoma City Thunder. TJ is an undrafted player known for being a critical role player.

He showcases a unique, versatile ability in the areas of scoring, playmaking, defense, and leadership. TJ averaged 9.1 points and 17 minutes per game while shooting 51.9% from the field.

Last August, TJ signed a lucrative four-year contract extension worth $45 million.

On Tuesday, Megan played 13 minutes and finished with 3 points and three assists in her first WNBA game. However, she went out with a knee injury as the Mercury lost to the Minnesota Lynx 88-65.

Nevertheless, they descend from a family where basketball was in their blood.

TJ and Megan McConnell were meant to play basketball .

TJ and Megan come from a lineage of basketball talent. Their father, Tim, played basketball, as did their aunt, Suzie McConnell-Serio.

McConnell-Serio was a player and coach. She was a member of the 1988 US Women's Olympic Basketball team that won the gold medal in Seoul. In addition, McConnell-Serio was the 2004 WNBA coach of the year with the Lynx.

Not only that, but she was also the head coach at the University of Pittsburgh from 2013 to 2018. As a result, TJ and Megan were practically destined to play basketball from the jump.

Both attended the same high school and university. They played at Chartiers Valley High School in Bridgeville, Pennsylvania. Then, they both went to Duquesne University in Pittsburgh.