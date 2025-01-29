The Cincinnati Reds are hoping to break into the postseason with new manager Terry Francona running the show. After adding Austin Hays to their lineup, the Reds have agreed to terms with a veteran starter for their rotation

Cincinnati is signing Wade Miley to a minor league contract, via Bob Nightengale of USA Today. He is set to earn $2.5 million on a pro-rated contract, earning $1 million per inning. That incentive maxes out at $4 million and Miley can opt out of his deal on June 1.

While the contract comes with plenty of convolution, it's because Miley is working his way back from Tommy John surgery. He isn't expected to be ready for Opening Day. However, when he does return, the Reds will reward him for every inning he's able to eat on the mound.

Miley's surgery limited him to just two appearances in 2024. However, in 2023, he held a 9-4 record with a 3.14 ERA and a 79/38 K/BB ratio over 23 games with the Milwaukee Brewers. Over his entire 14-year MLB career, Miley has thrown to a 108-99 record, 4.07 ERA and 1,361/605 K/BB ratio. He was an All-Star with the Arizona Diamondbacks back in 2012.

Entering the year, the Reds will be relying on a pitching rotation that features Hunter Greene, Brady Singer and Andrew Abbott. Singer is a new addition to the mix, but Cincinnati is still coming off of a 2024 campaign in which they ranked 18th in ERA (4.09). They'll need to see marked improvement from their staff to make a playoff push.

Wade Miley won't suddenly turn the Reds into world beaters, but he is a strong addition for a team looking to add some pitching stability. Cincinnati will need to be patient before actually seeing Miley back on the diamond. But based on their contract structure, they're willing to wait as long as Miley can soak up innings once fully healthy.