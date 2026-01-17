The Cincinnati Reds have a nice young core that was good enough to get them into the postseason in 2025, and they are hoping to further build on that. And the Reds could not ask for a better player to build their roster around than superstar Elly De La Cruz, the electric shortstop who's been productive in every season he's been in the big leagues — posting an fWAR tally of 12.8 through his first three seasons in MLB.

With De La Cruz being one of the best young shortstops in the game (he only recently turned 24 years of age), the Reds know better than to tempt fate when it comes to keeping him. To that end, the Reds, as per C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic, offered the young shortstop an extension that would have surpassed the franchise-record 10-year, $225 million deal that Joey Votto signed back in 2012. However, De La Cruz turned it down.

Considering the rising salaries in MLB these days, it's wise for De La Cruz to bet on himself. The free-agent market loves players aged 30 or younger with a consistent superstar track record, and De La Cruz certainly believes that he is going to make even more money down the line provided that he remains healthy.

De La Cruz is one of the most tantalizingly athletic players in MLB at present; he's an excellent baserunner and defender, and he has considerable pop to boot. Having this kind of production at the premium position of shortstop does not come very often, and the Reds at least show good initiative by being proactive in trying to sign him to a long-term extension.

Nonetheless, De La Cruz must have seen the kind of money the likes of Juan Soto and Shohei Ohtani have signed up for. Even the Kyle Tucker contract is insane from an average annual value perspective. It might suck that the Reds may not be able to afford his services down the line, but the 24-year-old has every right to bet on himself.