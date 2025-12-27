The Cincinnati Reds finalized a corresponding roster move Saturday as part of their latest offseason addition, adjusting their 40-man roster to remain within league limits.

The Reds officially signed outfielder JJ Bleday to a one-year major league contract, prompting an immediate transaction. To create space on the 40-man roster, the club designated right-handed pitcher Keegan Thompson for assignment, placing him on waivers.

The decision reflects a procedural necessity rather than a sudden shift in evaluation. Thompson, who joined the organization on a split contract in early November, is out of minor league options. The status eliminated the possibility of assigning him to Triple-A Louisville and left the Reds with limited flexibility once Bleday was added to the roster.

The organization announced the transaction on its official X (formerly known as Twitter) account, confirming the roster move as Cincinnati continues to evaluate roster construction ahead of spring training.

“The #Reds today signed OF JJ Bleday to a one-year Major League contract and designated for assignment RHP Keegan Thompson.”

Article Continues Below

Thompson has not appeared in a major league game since 2024, when he was with the Chicago Cubs. During the 2025 season, he pitched exclusively at Triple-A Iowa, where his command showed improvement. He reduced his walk rate and remained effective as a multi-inning relief option, though an opportunity to return to the majors did not materialize.

Bleday’s addition signals a clear priority for Cincinnati. The Reds have emphasized strengthening their outfield depth as the offseason continues, even at the expense of some bullpen flexibility. The former first-round pick offers left-handed balance and positional versatility—attributes the organization values as roster construction progresses.

The move also illustrates the roster constraints teams face during the offseason, when marginal depth pieces are often exposed as clubs pursue targeted upgrades. With spring training still months away, Cincinnati retains flexibility to reshape its pitching depth while continuing to evaluate external options and internal candidates.

For the Reds, the move underscores the constant roster decision-making of the offseason. One addition often necessitates another move, and Cincy opted for positional depth over retaining a fringe arm on the 40-man roster.