Out of all the MLB teams racking up big-time free agents, the Cincinnati Reds aren't one of them. They may have signed reliever Pierce Johnson, but he is not Kyle Tucker. The Reds did get left-handed reliever Brock Burke as part of a three-way trade, but it's still not a marquee name.

However, manager Terry Francona isn't fazed by any of this, per Caleb Noe of WCPO 9.

“I don't spend a whole lot of time worrying about what we don't have,” he said. “My job is to take who we have, and see how good we can play.”

This past season, the Reds finished with an 83-79 record, but fell short of the playoffs. Nevertheless, this offseason, Cincinnati has been very active. Recently, they acquired former Miami Marlins outfielder Dane Myers to bolster their depth. They also added former Oakland Athletics outfielder JJ Bleday.

Additionally, the Reds signed infielder and former first-round pick Michael Chavis to a minor league contract.

Also, the Reds have reportedly been gunning for Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Roberts Jr. On the mound, Cincinnati acquired relievers Pierce Johnson and Caleb Ferguson. In the most significant move, they retained Emilo Pagan by signing him to a $20 million contract.

In 2024, Francona came out of retirement to manage the Reds. Altogether, Francona has worked for 26 years. He led the Boston Red Sox to two World Series titles in 2004 and 2007.

Also, Francona was named AL Manager of the Year three times in 2013, 2016, and 2022 with the Cleveland Guardians. In Cleveland, he garnered the most wins in franchise history with 921.