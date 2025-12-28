The Cincinnati Reds had a busy Saturday, with both the signing of JJ Bleday and a trade for Dane Myers being announced. Reds president of baseball operations Nick Krall later spoke to reporters and addressed the roster additions of the outfielders.

“Bleday… obviously the defensive stuff has struggled in center field, but he’s been a solid corner,” Krall said. “He’s provided some power. Left-handed hitter that can… compete for an everyday spot.

“Dane Myers is a guy that we think can come in, he can play some center field… Over the last three years, he’s hit .297 against left-handed pitching. .360 on-base. We really think he can help that group.”

So, are the Reds done making moves, or will they look to add another bat or two?

“We looked at these deals at potential upside, but it also allows us to continue to try to make this team better,” Krall added.

It sounds like Cincinnati is interested in making another addition or two. The Reds' starting rotation features talent and potential, but the lineup still has uncertainty. Elly De La Cruz is a star and bringing in Bleday and Myers will help matters, but Cincinnati could use more offense.

The Reds would especially benefit from acquiring a veteran with a proven track record. Nick Castellanos has been mentioned as a possible candidate for the Reds, as he is expected to be traded from the Philadelphia Phillies at some point before the 2026 campaign gets underway.

Whether it is Castellanos and/or someone else, the Reds are likely not done adding offense.