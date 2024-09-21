The Cincinnati Reds and Elly De La Cruz are celebrating an amazing accomplishment. De La Cruz is now the first player in baseball to have at least 100 stolen bases and 30 home runs in his first two seasons, per Opta Stats.

The Reds infielder is having a great run in Major League Baseball, in his short career. He stole his 100th base in a game on Friday, against the Pittsburgh Pirates. De La Cruz is one of only four players ever to post at least 20 home runs and 75 stolen bases in his first two seasons, per Sports Illustrated. Ben Chapman, Bobby Witt Jr. and Bug Holliday are the only other players to ever do that.

The Reds are getting close to the end of their season, with a 75-80 record heading into Saturday action.

Elly De La Cruz is one of the great stories of this MLB season

The Reds shortstop is telling one of the great tales of this 2024 MLB campaign. While there's been a massive amount of press coverage regarding Shohei Ohtani's 50-50 season, De La Cruz is also putting up numbers never seen before in the history of baseball.

The Reds unfortunately haven't been able to capitalize on De La Cruz's great season. Cincinnati is missing the NL playoffs and trying to fend off a losing season. The team needs to go on a run in the final days of the campaign to finish the year with a winning record.

De La Cruz is one of the Reds leading the way. The youngster is hitting .260 this season, with 24 home runs and 70 runs batted in. He's leading the team in home runs and hits this year, and he's even more dangerous when he's on base. The shortstop seems completely unafraid of going for a steal at any time.

While the infielder is posting some astonishing numbers for the Reds, he also leads the team in another category. He's first in MLB this season in strikeouts, per Sports Illustrated. De La Cruz has struck out more than 200 times. He's certainly an aggressive player and Reds fans are willing to put up with those stats as long as he keeps hitting at a solid pace. De La Cruz may very well finish the season leading MLB in both stolen bases and strikeouts, which is certainly a unique statistic.

The Reds are in action Saturday, again against the Pirates. De La Cruz will try and advance his stats even more before the season comes to an end for the club.