The next MLB trade deadline move Reds could make after Luis Castillo, Tyler Naquin

The Cincinnati Reds are using the 2022 MLB trade deadline to host a firesale of their key veterans. Following the trades of Luis Castillo to the Seattle Mariners and Tyler Naquin and Phillip Diehl to the New York Mets, a deal for Brandon Drury could be next.

According to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, the 29-year-old Drury is “one of the most popular names” on the trade market. The Mariners, Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves are among the teams to show interest.

#Reds super utility ace Brandon Drury, posting an .845 OPS while earning $900k this season, is one of the most popular names in industry trade talks today. The Mariners, Dodgers, and Braves are among the teams that have at least checked in. @MLBNetwork @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) July 31, 2022

Drury is having a career year in his first season with the Reds. He has a career-high .845 OPS and 19 home runs to go along with 94 hits in 90 games. His home run and walk rates are among the best of his career and he can play numerous positions. This season, he has mostly played second and third base with some first base and designated hitter sprinkled in.

The Reds made it clear this offseason that they want to rebuild and have already begun to trade away players, so Drury should be on the move before the MLB trade deadline. Since he is set to be a free agent, Cincinnati may not be able to land a big package in return for him. Still, someone hitting as well as he is should net a solid return.

Still, Brandon Drury could be a solid addition to a contender while giving the Reds more prospects. It makes sense for Cincinnati to find a trade for him and they should have no problem doing so with so many teams interested.